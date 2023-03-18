‘Sweep the Ceiling’ fundraiser for ROWVA music program breaks previous record

ALTONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Knox County residents were all hands on deck this year for the General Store Tap’s ‘Sweep the Ceiling’ fundraiser.

The General Store Tap raised over $1,600 this year for the ROWVA Music Department. In 2022, the amount raised was $1,074, according to the village president, Derrick Appell.

“My goal with the ROWVA music program is to make it free for all students to enter, so as much as we can we try to take away all the little fees,” said ROWVA Music Director Wes Anderson.

According to Anderson the district has about 180 students enrolled, and of that about 30 participate in the school band. For Anderson’s department these funds will go towards replacing items like reeds and drum heads.

“I am over the moon because everybody was guessing,” said General Store Tap owner Marsha Anseeuw. “I didn’t think when I looked up there that it was as much as last year, and then when it was 15, 16, and money is still coming in so we don’t have an official total, but it’s incredible how this small little community came together.”

For a town like Altona, many have a personal connection to the town and school district. Appell talked about how his family is still involved with the band.

“Hearing this number 16, I was like ‘Wow,’” Appell said. “It’s good for the music program, my kids were in band my wife and I are big in the music boosters.”

When the the ceiling was swept Friday night, there was a total of $1,676 collected.

Anseeuw was still collecting money for the event through the night, so at this time there is not a confirmed total amount of money raised from the ‘Sweep the Ceiling’ fundraiser. However, TV6 anticipates officials from the ‘Sweep the Ceiling’ fundraiser will reach out to share the final amount of money raised from the event.

