‘Sweep the Ceiling’ fundraiser for ROWVA music program breaks previous record

The General Store Tap raised over $1,600 this year for the ROWVA Music Department.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Knox County residents were all hands on deck this year for the General Store Tap’s ‘Sweep the Ceiling’ fundraiser.

The General Store Tap raised over $1,600 this year for the ROWVA Music Department. In 2022, the amount raised was $1,074, according to the village president, Derrick Appell.

“My goal with the ROWVA music program is to make it free for all students to enter, so as much as we can we try to take away all the little fees,” said ROWVA Music Director Wes Anderson.

According to Anderson the district has about 180 students enrolled, and of that about 30 participate in the school band. For Anderson’s department these funds will go towards replacing items like reeds and drum heads.

“I am over the moon because everybody was guessing,” said General Store Tap owner Marsha Anseeuw. “I didn’t think when I looked up there that it was as much as last year, and then when it was 15, 16, and money is still coming in so we don’t have an official total, but it’s incredible how this small little community came together.”

For a town like Altona, many have a personal connection to the town and school district. Appell talked about how his family is still involved with the band.

“Hearing this number 16, I was like ‘Wow,’” Appell said. “It’s good for the music program, my kids were in band my wife and I are big in the music boosters.”

When the the ceiling was swept Friday night, there was a total of $1,676 collected.

Anseeuw was still collecting money for the event through the night, so at this time there is not a confirmed total amount of money raised from the ‘Sweep the Ceiling’ fundraiser. However, TV6 anticipates officials from the ‘Sweep the Ceiling’ fundraiser will reach out to share the final amount of money raised from the event.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dead following grain bin entrapment in Dewitt
Police lights
Police: Boy arrested after robbing bank in Silvis Thursday
Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor appears on bank fraud, money laundering charges
Trevelyan Pugh, 22, was wanted by Bettendorf police for two counts of burglary and theft.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Bettendorf police arrested
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile

Latest News

Moline, IL
Tough test as Steamwheelers fall to top team in IFL
St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities luncheon.
St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities held luncheon, kickoff to weekend celebrations
The General Store Tap raised over $1,600 this year for the ROWVA Music Department.
Sweep the Ceiling fundraiser breaks previous record
Joshua Scott was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer,...
Man steals vehicle, punches Moline police officer