Tough test as Steamwheelers fall to top team in IFL

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Steamwheelers kicked off their 2023 season at home decked in John Deere green, but it would be the Arizona Rattlers heading home with the first victory of the IFL season.

EJ Hilliard accounted for 6 touchdowns, 4 passing and 2 rushing, but it would not be enough. The first half was a back and forth contest, finishing with the Wheelers taking a 1 point lead to the break. QC stay in front until the fourth quarter, when Arizona would score 15 unanswered in the middle of the quarter to take the lead for good, going on to win 60-53.

The Wheelers will travel to San Diego next Sunday to play the Strike Force. QC will return to The Mark April 1st to play Sioux Falls.

