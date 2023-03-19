Cool sunshine for your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Cool sunshine will be the rule for the latter part of the weekend, with rain chances ahead for the coming work week. It’ll be sunny and not as cold for your Sunday, with highs in the 30′s to low 40′s. Clouds move back in tonight into Monday with readings in the 40′s to low 50′s. Off and on rain showers will be possible Tuesday through Thursday as a series of disturbances pass through the region. We could also see temperatures warming into the 50′s, and possibly near the 60 degree mark by midweek.

TODAY: Cool sunshine. High: 39°. Wind: W 10-15 mph. Morning wind chills in the single digits to near zero.

TONIGHT: Clear this evening, then gradually increasing cloudiness overnight. Low: 28°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 50°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

