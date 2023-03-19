Crews battle garage fire in East Moline Sunday Morning

East Moline, IL (KWQC) - An investigation is underway into a garage fire at a garage in East Moline.

East Moline Fire Department says the fire happened around 6:30 A.M. Sunday near the intersection of Kennedy Drive and 35th Avenue. East Moline fire , Silvis fire, East Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire, and a Genesis ambulance were on the scene.

Fire officials say no one was injured and that damage was only contained to a detached garage.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to bring you updates when they have been made available.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.