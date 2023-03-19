Easter events in Quad Cities area

QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities area will soon be celebrating Easter with events being held on both sides of the Mississippi River. Below is a list of egg hunts you and your family can attend to celebrate the holiday.

Moline

Moline Parks and Recreation is holding two kinds of egg hunts this year. For the first time in three years, the City of Moline will host an in-person Easter Egg hunt Saturday, April 1st at Stephens Park. Kids age 8 and under will get the chance to collect 20 eggs and exchange them for a goodie bag. While the event is free, participants must preregister by March 23 at 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins will not be allowed.

Moline, East Moline, and Coal Valley residents can also participate in the at-home egg hunt as Moline Parks and Rec staff will deliver and scatter eggs in your front yard. Registered children 18 years old and under will each receive 20 candy-filled eggs. For the at-home egg hunt, it is a $12 fee for each registered child, and the deadline is also March 23, 3:30 p.m.

For more information or to register, call 309-524-2424 or click here

Davenport

The City of Davenport is a community-wide Egg hunt at Vander Veer Saturday, April 8 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Children 10 years old and younger will get the chance to collect as many eggs as possible and receive prizes. Participants will also get the chance to enter a raffle to win a Summer Kids Pass, valued at $50.00. For more information about the event, click here.

People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (PUNCH) will also host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Cork Hill Park Saturday, April 8 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. It will be held rain or shine, and organizers say the event will include “food, fun, and fellowship”. To learn more about the event, click here.

Rock Island

Rock Island Parks and Recreation is hosting several egg hunts. The first is the Spring Egg Hunt at Lincoln Park on Saturday, April 1st. Starting at 9 a.m., preregistered kids ages 3 to 10 will get the chance to look for thousands of eggs. Organizers recommend bringing your bags and baskets to gather eggs scattered throughout your hunt area. If the weather is questionable, participants are asked to call the rain line that morning at (309) 732-RAIN. The rain date will be April 2nd. Families can register for free online or call (309) 732-PARK.

The City of Rock Island is also hosting an Underwater Egg Hunt at Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center on April 2nd, starting at 3:30 p.m. Participants will grab empty eggs out of the pool to turn in for a goodie bag, according to city officals. Children under 48″ are required to have an adult in the pool with them. Registration costs $7 per person and closes at on Friday, March 31st.

Eggs can also be delivered to immediate QC residents’ homes during the week of April 3rd-7th. For $20, Rock Island will deliver 20 candy-stuffed eggs, and hide them in the front yard. Delivery will happen rain or shine, and families can register online, or call (309) 732-7275.

Bettendorf

Hope Church with the City of Bettendorf is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt with over 18,000 Easter Eggs. The event will be held at Bettendorf high school on April 8 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, with the hunt starting at 11 a.m. The event will include temporary tattoos, food vendors, and bounce houses! For more information about the event, click here.

Muscatine

Muscatine Parks and Recreation is holding a free Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 1 from 10 to 11 a.m. Kids in the third grade or younger will get the chance to look for the hundreds of prize-filled eggs hidden at Weed Park. Children are encouraged to bring their own easter baskets and for more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563)263-0241.

