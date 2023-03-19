Garage fire set intentionally in Galesburg Friday
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg Fire officials say a garage fire was set intentionally Friday.
Crews responded to the 400 block of N. Cedar Street at 11:15 p.m., fire officials said. Upon arrival, fire personnel saw heavy smoke and flames from the northeast corner of a detached garage.
According to a press release, firefighters then extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.
Galesburg Fire personnel says damages are estimated at $5,000, and the fire was determined to be intentionally set. Galesburg Police and Fire officals are investigating the incident.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.