Hawkeyes earn Sweet 16 berth after tough victory against Georgia 74-66

Members of the Iowa women's basketball team celebrate during an NCAA tournament game against...
Members of the Iowa women's basketball team celebrate during an NCAA tournament game against Georgia on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Iowa beat Georgia 74-66.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball team is headed to Seattle, advancing past the NCAA Tournament’s first weekend with a hard-fought win over 10-seed Georgia in the second round, 74-66.

The game was mostly contested closely, with Iowa’s largest lead of 10 points coming in the second quarter. After some back-and-forth in the third, the Hawkeyes took the lead and kept it the rest of the way.

Caitlin Clark had 22 points and Monika Czinano added 20 points to lead the Hawkeyes. Clark completed the double-double with 12 assists, while Czinano added 9 rebounds.

Gabbie Marshall contributed key three-point shots, hitting 5-of-8 for 15 points. McKenna Warnock contributed 14 points and 8 rebounds as the final Hawkeye in double-figures for scoring.

The Hawkeyes will face the winner of Duke and Colorado in the Sweet 16 round on Friday. The start time for the game is yet to be announced.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Bluder
Lisa Bluder’s impact on Iowa basketball goes beyond the court
Joshua Scott was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer,...
Man steals vehicle, punches Moline police officer
Body found in Mississippi River near Burlington
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

Augustana alumni travel to National Championship
Davenport 8-year-old in 99th percentile for ESPN's Tournament Challenge
Monmouth College establishes first ever lacrosse programs