Hawkeyes earn Sweet 16 berth after tough victory against Georgia 74-66

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball team is headed to Seattle, advancing past the NCAA Tournament’s first weekend with a hard-fought win over 10-seed Georgia in the second round, 74-66.

The game was mostly contested closely, with Iowa’s largest lead of 10 points coming in the second quarter. After some back-and-forth in the third, the Hawkeyes took the lead and kept it the rest of the way.

Caitlin Clark had 22 points and Monika Czinano added 20 points to lead the Hawkeyes. Clark completed the double-double with 12 assists, while Czinano added 9 rebounds.

Gabbie Marshall contributed key three-point shots, hitting 5-of-8 for 15 points. McKenna Warnock contributed 14 points and 8 rebounds as the final Hawkeye in double-figures for scoring.

The Hawkeyes will face the winner of Duke and Colorado in the Sweet 16 round on Friday. The start time for the game is yet to be announced.

