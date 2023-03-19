Maquoketa Cardinal Elementary closed Monday, Tuesday

Superintendent Tara Notz says progress will be monitored every day and determinations about the remainder of the week will be made on a day-by-day basis.(Maquoketa School District)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Maquoketa Community School District has announced Cardinal Elementary will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to flooding from burst pipes.

School officials say a pipe broke Saturday morning, causing flooding in the library and several classrooms. While the school has been working with SERVPRO to remove water and clean the carpeting since Saturday morning, large equipment will need to be brought into the school, due to the size of the damaged area.

This prevents students from being in the building and officials have decided to not have school at Cardinal Elementary on Monday or Tuesday.

Superintendent Tara Notz says progress will be monitored every day and determinations about the remainder of the week will be made on a day-by-day basis. Notz also says communication about the situation will be provided as quickly as possible.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to bring you updates when they have been made available.

