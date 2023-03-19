Sala Flats apartment complex in Rock Island scheduled for upgrade

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Economic Growth Corporation, a non-profit Community Housing Development Organization announced they received $2.5 million in funding from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA).

Combined investments of Growth, IHDA and the city of Rock Island total $4.6 million dollars, plans for the funds will be used to preserve and upgrade the Sala Flats apartment building in Rock Island.

The Vice President for Economic Growth Corporation Charlotte Flickinger tells us how this funding came about.

“That came about based on our long-standing relationship with IHDA back in 2003,” Flickinger said. “When this building was first rehabilitated by economic growth, back then it was, you couldn’t live there.”

Flickinger mentions that this rehab is more of a refresh of the building.

“We’re really just getting new appliances, we’re getting some new windows, new security system,” Flickinger said. “Things that will improve the quality of life for the tenants and extend the longevity of the building.”

Flickinger also touches on why she thinks this rehab is necessary.

“These folks who work for a living, but maybe don’t make as much as you need to, to live in a $1,500 a month unit need somewhere safe and quality to call home.” Flickinger said.

With the goal to improve the quality of the building, Flickinger says she thinks this upgrade will mean a lot to the tenants.

“They’ll be very happy to get all new appliances, right, we won’t have to keep fixing that dishwasher over and over,” Flickinger said. “As I said, it’s, it’s a well-run, and well-maintained building but it’s a little tired.”

At the end of the day Flickinger says this rehab is just the beginning for the community.

“I think that it’ll be one thing of many improvements going on in downtown Rock Island,” Flickinger said. “And as I said, we have a wonderful group of tenants now and we hope to give them even more pride in their, in the place they call home in this building.”

Sala Flats is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the last remaining historical apartment in downtown Rock Island.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.