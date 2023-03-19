St. Patrick’s Day celebrations continue at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With this year’s St. Patrick’s Day holiday falling on Friday, many in the Quad Cities are continuing their celebrations into the weekend.

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds and B100 are hosting their third annual St. Patrick’s Day Bash featuring live bands, parade and kids zone.

“We’re out here because we love St. Patrick’s Day, so we thought we’d come down enjoy the festivities here at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds,” said owner of Ladybug Concessions Becky Tholen.

Tholen, among other food and drink vendors, were providing warm foods and beverages to help combat the cold winds and snow.

Unfortunately the skydiving leprechauns did not get to perform due to the rain, snow and high winds, but they intend to return for next year’s festivities.

Festivities were split between two facilities on the fairgrounds. In the Fair Center bands like Big Hair Mafia and Dirt Road Rockers were entertaining attendees with both original music and covers or all-time classics. Meanwhile the Iowa Building held the kids zone full of animals and bounce houses for children to play with.

The event schedule shows performances will run late into the night, ending around 11 o’clock Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.