Andy Kaufman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Comedian Andy Kaufman is seen with a neck brace in June 1982.
Comedian Andy Kaufman is seen with a neck brace in June 1982.(Associated Press)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Andy Kaufman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023, the company announced Monday.

Kaufman is perhaps best known for his appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and “Taxi,” but his wrestling history is deeply connected to Memphis.

Kaufman, a devoted wrestling fan, started an intense rivalry with Jerry “The King” Lawler in the early 1980s.

Their feud included Kaufman running over Lawler with a car in the WMC parking lot, and a famous appearance on Late Night with David Letterman where Lawler slapped Kaufman, who was already in a neck brace from a previous encounter.

Kaufman would also compete at the Mid-South Coliseum, taunting the Memphis audience and offering $1,000 to any woman who could pin him.

Kaufman died in 1984 due to lung cancer.

WWE has not announced who will induct Kaufman. Lawler was hospitalized last month after having a stroke at his Florida home.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago
Superintendent Tara Notz says progress will be monitored every day and determinations about the...
Maquoketa Cardinal Elementary closed Monday, Tuesday
Lisa Bluder
Lisa Bluder’s impact on Iowa basketball goes beyond the court
fire
Crews battle garage fire in East Moline Sunday Morning

Latest News

QC Restaurant Week, 2023 kicked off Monday.
QC Restaurant Week Kicks Off
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Biden signs bill on COVID origins declassification
FILE - Family friend Tony McDavid walks through the wreckage of the beachfront home of Nina...
World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning
FILE - Jason Sudeikis arrives at the season three premiere of "Ted Lasso" on March 7, 2023, at...
‘Ted Lasso’ visits White House, promotes mental health care
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison