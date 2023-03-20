Current state and future trends of the QC real estate market

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This INSI6HT explores the Quad Cities’ current housing market and real estate trends for 2023 and how it impacts the overall economy throughout the region.

Higher interest rates and costs related to mortgage loans are also addressed.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the roundtable discussion:

Caroline Ruhl, CEO, Ruhl & Ruhl

Chris Beason, President, Ruhl & Ruhl

Chris Schneider, Ruhl Mortgage

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs original shows on Sundays at 8 a.m. and re-airs on Fridays at 11 a.m.

