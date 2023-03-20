Davenport woman charged with striking pedestrian with pickup truck

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested early Monday after police say she struck a pedestrian with a vehicle.

Jhaide Adele Gay, 24, was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison. She also was cited for driving while license under suspension, no valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and operation without a registration card or plate.

A judge set bond Monday at $10,000 cash-only. She has a preliminary hearing March 30.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, Davenport officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Clay Street for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Gay was driving a pickup truck, while the pedestrian was walking on the public sidewalk in the same block, police said in an arrest affidavit.

Gay, with intent to injure the pedestrian, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian suffered a broken tibia and fibula on her left leg, as well as a broken ankle on her right leg that will require surgery to repair, according to police.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.