Deputies identify man killed after being trapped in grain bin in Dewitt

A man is dead after deputies say he was trapped in a grain bin March 15 in Dewitt.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton County deputies have identified the man killed after he was trapped in a grain bin in Dewitt, as 67-year-old John Reed.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Dewitt Fire Department responded around 7:15 p.m. March 15 to a report of a man trapped in a grain bin in the 2000 block of 320th Avenue, Dewitt, according to a media release.

Deputies and firefighters found a man trapped inside a partially filled grain bin when they arrived, according to officers. Dewitt firefighters worked with neighboring firefighters to get him out of the bin.

Firefighters were able to extricate the man from the grain bin, but he had died from being trapped in the grain, deputies said.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

