Louisa County Sheriff’s Office to hold Drug Take-Back Day

LOUISA CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will be hosting a Drug Take Back Day.

On Saturday, people can drop off old or non-used prescription drugs, no questions asked, at one of four following locations:

- Columbus Junction Police Department

- Grandview Fire Department

- Morning Sun Fire Department

-Wapello Brigg’s Center

The drugs will be later destroyed.

Organizers say while any and all drugs will be accepted, the event’s emphasis is on opiates as they are the main contributor to drug overdose deaths.

Louisa County Drug-Take Back day (KWQC)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.