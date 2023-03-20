Milder temps arrive Monday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A mix of clouds and sun are expected in the QCA Monday along with south winds which should help us warm back to the 40s and 50s. This week will bring an active weather pattern, but the majority of the heavy rain sets up to our SE.

This will lead to a tricky temperature forecast as the area may be bisected with cold air, 30s/40s, to the north and 50s/60s to the south.

At this time it appears Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s before cooling off Thursday and Friday. We have several chances of off and on rain showers through Thursday, but the heaviest rain will fall across southern portions of the TV6 viewing area.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 55º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 37º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy with a few showers. High: 53º.

