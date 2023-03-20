Milder temps arrive today

Active weather returns starting on Tuesday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A mix of clouds and sun are expected in the QCA today along with south winds which should help us warm back to the 40s and 50s.  This week will bring an active weather pattern, but the majority of the heavy rain sets up to our SE.  This will lead to a tricky temperature forecast as the area may be bisected with cold air, 30s/40s, to the north and 50s/60s to the south. At this time it appears Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s before cooling off Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 55º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 37º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy with a few showers. High: 52º.

