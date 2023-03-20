Moline-Coal Valley School District holds candidate forum for open school board seats

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Education Association and the Moline Public Schools Foundation is hosting a Board of Education Candidates Forum at 6 p.m. tonight at Moline High School. The public is invited to attend. The forum will provide an opportunity for all candidates to introduce themselves, as well as answer questions posed by a moderator. Seven candidates are vying for four open seats on the school board.

The candidates include Michelle (Mickey) Carter, Ramona Dixon, Lindsey Hines, Jason Farrell, and Mariela Trevino, who are seeking their first term; and current board members Audrey Adamson and Justin Anderson who are seeking re-election.

Check back later for the full question and answer from tonight’s forum.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.