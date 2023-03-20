Moline-Coal Valley School District holds candidate forum for open school board seats

Seven candidates will speak as they vie for four open seats
The Moline-Coal Valley School District is holding a candidate forum on Monday night.
The Moline-Coal Valley School District is holding a candidate forum on Monday night.(KWQC)
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Education Association and the Moline Public Schools Foundation is hosting a Board of Education Candidates Forum at 6 p.m. tonight at Moline High School. The public is invited to attend. The forum will provide an opportunity for all candidates to introduce themselves, as well as answer questions posed by a moderator. Seven candidates are vying for four open seats on the school board.

The candidates include Michelle (Mickey) Carter, Ramona Dixon, Lindsey Hines, Jason Farrell, and Mariela Trevino, who are seeking their first term; and current board members Audrey Adamson and Justin Anderson who are seeking re-election.

Check back later for the full question and answer from tonight’s forum.

