QC Restaurant Week begins Monday

QC Restaurant Week has been going on for 10 years now, Visit Quad Cities officials said.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) -Monday marks the start of QC Restaurant Week, an event that has been going on for 10 years now in the QCA to support locally owned restaurants, and this year, event organizers say that there is a record breaking, 80 plus QCA businesses participating.

The week long event, organized by Visit Quad Cities goes through Sunday, March 26 and local restaurants, coffee shops and eateries will have special offers and others will be serving up delicious eats from their menus, Visit Quad Cities officials said.

Visit Quad Cities officials also say that you can vote for your favorite server or chef through Tuesday.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and all things related to QC Restaurant Week, visit qcrestaurantweek.com.

