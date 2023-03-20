QCA golf courses announce season opening dates

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - It is officially spring and golf courses across the QCA are beginning to announce their 2023 season opening dates. Below you can find a list of local golf courses that have announced opening dates so far.

Davenport

Glynn’s Creek Golf Course:

Glynn’s Creek Golf Course, 14910 110th Avenue, at Scott County Park will open for the season on March 22. For tee times or more information, call 563-328-3284.

Bettendorf

Palmer Hills Golf Course:

Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road, will open for the season on April 1. Additionally, with the course opening for the season, so will the course’s restaurant, Palmer Grill, under new management of Food Drink Friends, Inc. as part of a new agreement between the City of Bettendorf and the restaurant management company.

Port Byron

Byron Hills Golf Course:

Byron Hills Golf Course, 23316 94th Avenue North, announced in a Facebook post that the course will be open this week with carts. For more information call 309-523-2664.

