2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash

FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTON, Mich. (AP) — Two Amish children were killed and another was seriously injured when their buggy collided with a motor vehicle Monday in northern Michigan, authorities said.

All three children were ejected from the buggy. An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene north of Cadillac, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries, deputies said.

The buggy collided around 8:15 a.m. at a rural intersection with a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old Manton man, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“The Amish buggy approached the intersection and proceeded to cross through the intersection pulling into the path of the eastbound vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle and his three passengers were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “swatting” incident was reported Tuesday morning at the Muscatine High School.
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Muscatine High School Tuesday
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Clinton and Muscatine high schools Tuesday.
Clinton High School closes Tuesday after report of shots fired
Jhaide Adele Gay, 24, of Davenport, was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a...
Davenport woman charged with striking pedestrian with pickup truck
The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license...
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
Superintendent Tara Notz says progress will be monitored every day and determinations about the...
Maquoketa Cardinal Elementary closed Monday, Tuesday

Latest News

Ben Baker had two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing, according to the Virginia...
‘I was really lucky’: Man had 2 winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Judge says no death penalty for mom in triple murder case
Paul Abercrombie, 21, is accused of killing his friend while the two were making music early...
Man accused of killing friend tells cops he was high on mushrooms, report says
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike
Maquoketa School District logo
Maquoketa Cardinal Elementary expected to be in session Thursday