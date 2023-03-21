Clinton High School closes Tuesday after report of shots fired

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton High School canceled school Tuesday after police responded to a report of shots fired. Clinton police found no evidence of a shooting at the high school, according to a Facebook post.

According to Clinton High School, before school, there was a report of shots fired at the school at the high school.

Police are investigating, according to high school officials.

School officials said they are continuing to work with Clinton police and families to reconnect students and parents.

School officials said, multiple other eastern Iowa schools also received 911 reports of active shooters Tuesday morning.

It was unknown whether the incident was related to a similar incident reported in Muscatine Tuesday morning.

River Bend School District said in a media release, students will be kept inside the building until there is more information is released.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jhaide Adele Gay, 24, of Davenport, was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a...
Davenport woman charged with striking pedestrian with pickup truck
Superintendent Tara Notz says progress will be monitored every day and determinations about the...
Maquoketa Cardinal Elementary closed Monday, Tuesday
Burlington police identify man found in Mississippi River, near Burlington
This photo released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows authorities searching for two...
2 missing Florida boaters found dead in lake near Legoland
The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license...
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say

Latest News

A “swatting” incident was reported Tuesday morning at the Muscatine High School.
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Muscatine High School Tuesday
Showers arrive this afternoon and evening
Showers arrive this afternoon and evening
Scott County Humane Society, Update
Scott County Humane Society, Update
Burlington police identify man found in Mississippi River, near Burlington