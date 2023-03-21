Clinton High School closes Tuesday after report of shots fired

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton High School canceled school Tuesday after police responded to a report of shots fired. Clinton police found no evidence of a shooting at the high school, according to a Facebook post.

According to Clinton High School, before school, there was a report of shots fired at the school at the high school.

Police are investigating, according to high school officials.

School officials said they are continuing to work with Clinton police and families to reconnect students and parents.

School officials said, multiple other eastern Iowa schools also received 911 reports of active shooters Tuesday morning.

It was unknown whether the incident was related to a similar incident reported in Muscatine Tuesday morning.

River Bend School District said in a media release, students will be kept inside the building until there is more information is released.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

