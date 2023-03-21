Illinois, Iowa reach Tug Fest resolution

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - After back and forth conversation, an agreement was reached on March 20 regarding this year’s Tug Fest.

With the help of the Legacy Corporation, a barge will be anchored in the river to help even out the current tension on the rope. According to the Director of Public Relations, Barry Long, there will be more discussion in the future to discuss future rule changes that will come as a result of this change.

If you are interested in learning about the plan, the annual bags tournament on March 25, at the LeClaire Rec center, 429 N. 3rd Street. Sign up starts at 11 a.m. and the tournament starts at noon. To bring a partner, it is $20 per person. The tournament has two divisions: social and competitive. There are cash prizes, raffles, food and fun.

Tug fest is August 10-12, for more information about Tug Fest, go to www.tugfest.com

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.