Long awaited Clinton housing development celebrates with ribbon cutting

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A new housing development in downtown Clinton that began its concept in 2013 and reached completion in 2023 had its ribbon-cutting ceremony and community open house, Monday.

The Economic Growth Corporation, also known as GROWTH; celebrated the grand opening of Wilson Lofts, and officials say the residence already has a waitlist of over 100 potential renters interested in calling Wilson Lofts home.

Wilson Lofts, 217 5th Avenue South, has a total investment of $15.6 million that was able to transform the former offices in the Wilson Building’s upper stories into 33 new residential apartments ranging from two-story, townhome type apartments, lofts from 975 to 1,275 square feet, and one and two bedroom rental units from 483 to 1,224 square feet, stated a media release from GROWTH. Rents range from $800 to $1,375 per month.

Officials with Wilson Lofts say they’re accepting applicants for its wait list for an April move-in. To start the process, individuals can complete a pre-application by visiting www.Wilson-Lofts.com or www.HomeBasePM.com and clicking “apply now.”

