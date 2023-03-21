Maquoketa Cardinal Elementary expected to be in session Thursday

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Maquoketa Community School District has announced Cardinal Elementary is expected to be in session Thursday after flooding from burst pipes closed the school.

According to school officials, the concert scheduled for Thursday will be rescheduled to allow students time to practice, which was lost his week. Cardinal Elementary Principal Sara Bennis will announce the date once determined.

School officials say a pipe broke Saturday morning, causing flooding in the library and several classrooms. SERPRO started shampooing and cleaning carpets Tuesday.

The water damage prevented students from being in the building and officials decided to not have school at Cardinal Elementary.

Superintendent Tara Notz says progress will be monitored every day and determinations about the remainder of the week will be made on a day-by-day basis. Notz also says communication about the situation will be provided as quickly as possible.

The kindergarten round-up set for Friday is planned to go on as scheduled, Notz said.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

