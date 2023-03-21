More clouds today and showers arrive late this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Today won’t be quite as warm as yesterday due to the extent of the cloud cover and because a chance for rain will arrive late this afternoon. This will all lead to highs in the mid to low 50s. More rain is possible Wednesday into Thursday but neither days will be washouts. Highs look to remain in the 50s the rest of the work week. Another system will set up on Sunday bringing another round of rain for areas SE of the QC with a quick shot of cooler air by early next week.

TODAY: Afternoon/evening showers. High: 52º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: A few showers. Low: 42º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy with a few showers. High: 55º.

