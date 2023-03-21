More clouds Tuesday with afternoon showers

A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Today won’t be quite as warm as yesterday due to the extent of the cloud cover and because a chance for rain will arrive late this afternoon and evening. This will all lead to highs in the lower to middle 50s. More rain is possible Wednesday into Thursday but neither days will be washouts. A warm front sets up near the Quad Cities, leading to the risk of thunderstorms Wednesday evening and overnight. A level 1 risk of severe weather is in place from the Quad Cities and points south for a couple stronger storms with quarter size hail possible.

Highs look to remain in the 50s the rest of the work week. There is a slight chance of rain or a rain/snow mix Friday evening and overnight, however the confidence remains low.

Another system will set up on Sunday bringing another round of rain for areas SE of the QC with a quick shot of cooler air by early next week.

TODAY: Afternoon/evening showers. High: 55º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: A few showers. Low: 42º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy with a few showers. High: 55º.

