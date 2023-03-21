Police identify man killed in West Burlington crash

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Mt. Pleasant man killed in a crash in West Burlington on March 16 was identified by police as 55-year-old Bruce C. Yruth Jr.

West Burlington police responded at 5:50 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 34 at the Gear Avenue exit, according to a media release. Firefighters from West Burlington and Burlington fire departments also responded.

A preliminary investigation showed that Yurth was eastbound on Highway 34 when it veered across the median and westbound lanes of traffic and entered the north ditch, according to police. The vehicle then hit a tree.

Yurth was found in the vehicle unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to Great River Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

