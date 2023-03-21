Seasonal snowfall update as spring gets underway

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Throughout the winter season, most of the TV6 viewing area received one to three feet of snow throughout the season, with the heaviest of the snow falling north of the Quad Cities metro.

Through March 21 at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, there has been 17.3″ of snow. The heaviest snowfall of a single event during the season was 2.9″.

Normal season-to-date snowfall should be 34.0″, putting the QC at a deficit of 16.7″.

The least snowiest season-to-date (through March 21) on record was the winter of 1927-28 where there was only 7.8″ through March 21.

The winter of 2022-23 is at #27 for least snowiest season-to-date.

How much snow typically fall after March 21? Historically speaking, 2.1″.

Whether we receive more snow or not remains to be seen.

