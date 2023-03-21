‘Swatting’ incidents reported at multiple Iowa schools Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police across Iowa responded to schools after “swatting calls,” or fake threats, being made Tuesday morning.

Iowa Department of Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said, during a press conference Tuesday, these calls are fake and designed to create chaos. He said no threats have been deemed imminent.

Officials confirmed the calls happened in Cedar Rapids, North Liberty, Iowa City, Tiffin, Keokuk, Decorah, Mason City, Fort Madison, Clinton, Davenport, Muscatine, and in Cerro Gordo, Story and Polk Counties.

According to a statement from the FBI; “The FBI Omaha field office covers the states of Iowa and Nebraska. Our office is aware of the swatting calls made to several Iowa schools today. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While the cases are being handled by local and state law enforcement agencies, the FBI Omaha field office will provide any resources that are requested by our law enforcement partners.”

Muscatine police and Clinton police responded to reports of shots fired at local high schools Tuesday morning, which were found to be “swatting” calls.

According to Davenport Community School District officials, there was a report of a school shooting Tuesday morning. Police said it was found to be a “swatting” or false report.

The Davenport Community School District and Davenport Police Department said they take all threats of violence seriously. Davenport school officials said they encourage the community that if they see something, say something; submit an anonymous tip by downloading the P3 App or by visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com.

Fort Madison police also responded about 10 a.m. to Fort Madison High School after a report of an active shooter, according to a media release.

The school was put in lockdown and police searched the building, Fort Madison police said. Nothing unusual was found, and nothing unusual was seen before the report.

Police worked with district officials to ensure protocols were followed and there was no risk to students before resuming daily activities, according to Fort Madison police. The department’s school resource officer will remain posted at the high school throughout Tuesday.

According to Fort Madison police, The FBI will be investigating the multiple false calls state-wide.

