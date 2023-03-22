1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Henry Co.

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man died and one man was injured after a single-vehicle crash in Henry County Wednesday.

According to Iowa State Patrol, 65-year-old John W. Thornton was driving west in the 1200 block of Old Highway 34 when he became unconscious and went off the road to the right. The vehicle crossed back over both lanes and rolled coming to a stop in the south ditch.

Thorton was pounced dead, according to troopers. Micheal D. Hines, 47, was taken to an area hospital by EMS for injuries.

