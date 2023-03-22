Crews respond to tow truck vs. semi crash, State Street in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Crews responded to the intersection of State Street near the I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Wednesday afternoon for a report of a crash involving a semi and a tow truck.

TV6 was on scene after the crash happened and reported visible damage to both trucks.

Police said both trucks were severely damaged and both trucks were only occupied by the drivers of each vehicle. There were no major injuries, and the drivers were not taken to the hospital, police added.

A preliminary investigation revealed the tow truck was exiting I-74 and went through the red light at the bottom of the ramp after experiencing an equipment failure, according to a media release from the City of Bettendorf. The semi was traveling east on State Street through a green light at that time.

The media release stated that the Bettendorf Police Department was assisted by the Bettendorf Fire Department and Medic Ambulance. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

