Former Davenport mayor, passes away at age 70

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport mayor has passed away, according to a Facebook post from Kyle Gripp, Alderman At-Large.

Former Davenport Mayor Phil Yerington has passed away, according to city officials Facebook posts. Yerington was a Davenport Police Lieutenant and eventually went on to become mayor in the 1990s.

Gripp’s Facebook post stated Yerington loved the City of Davenport and serving the community. Yerington served two years as mayor and was 70 years-old when he passed.

