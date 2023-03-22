GiGi’s Playhouse celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - World Down Syndrome Day is recognized on March 21st, to celebrate the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome, said officials from GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities.

Tuesday officials with GiGi’s, a local Down syndrome achievement center that provides free educational and therapeutic programs, hosted an open house to invite supporters and friends to learn more about the center and their services.

GiGi’s open house tour included an opportunity for visitors to meet the staff, time to watch program participants in action, refreshments, crafts, and more.

“GiGi’s makes a lifelong commitment to families that are going through the journey of having a loved one with Down syndrome,” said GiGi’s Playhouse Site Director, Pam Lynch. "

Lynch added that GiGi’s Playhouse will also have their largest fund raising event, this summer, the 11th Annual Superhero 5K Run and 19th Annual Family Walk and Kids’ Dash as part of the National GigiFIT Acceptance Challenge on Saturday, June 3 at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1645 23rd Street, Bettendorf.

According to officials from GiGi’s, those interested must register by May 15 to guarantee they receive a t-shirt.

To learn more about GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities, visit www.gigisplayhouse.org.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.