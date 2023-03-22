H&R block open after damage to the downtown Davenport office

Police have not confirmed any details at this time.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - H&R Block is open Wednesday after extensive damage was caused at its downtown Davenport location.

Police have not confirmed any details at this time, but have said we can expect to learn more later Wednesday.

In a video submitted to us by a viewer, what appeared to be a vehicle in the building can be seen.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

