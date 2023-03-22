Iowa prison searched after repeated use of overdose antidote

The Iowa DOC announced the penitentiary is on lockdown and not allowing visitors because of a second exposure to an unknown substance over the weekend.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, IA (AP) — Authorities are searching for contraband at an Iowa prison after several sickened inmates and workers were treated over the weekend with the life-saving overdose antidote Narcan.

KCCI-TV reports that inmates at the Anamosa State Penitentiary aren’t allowed to have visits and their movements are restricted amid the narcotics investigation.

The investigation comes after two unrelated incidents over the weekend. The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release that the first happened Saturday when an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and was rushed to a hospital.

Exposed to an unknown substance, the inmate was given Narcan, along with two of the staff members who responded. A third staff member also showed signs of illness but wasn’t treated with the anti-overdose medication. The inmate and the sickened workers have since been released from the hospital.

Then on Sunday, two other inmates were treated with Narcan after they were found unresponsive in their cells, corrections officials said. They didn’t require hospitalization or test positive for illegal substances. And corrections officials said that the staff who treated them didn’t show signs of illness.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “swatting” incident was reported Tuesday morning at the Muscatine High School.
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Muscatine High School Tuesday
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Clinton and Muscatine high schools Tuesday.
Clinton High School closes Tuesday after report of shots fired
The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license...
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
‘Swatting’ incidents reported at multiple Iowa schools Tuesday
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak

Latest News

Thunderstorms are possible tonight
Thunderstorms are possible tonight
High School Soccer: March 21
Rockridge, Riverdale earn softball wins
Tuesday Gigi's Play House Quad Cities celebrated World Down Syndrome Day.
GiGi’s Playhouse celebrates World Down Syndrome Day