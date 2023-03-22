John Deere Classic makes Pro-Am spots available

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Spring is here and so is the countdown to the John Deere Classic. The event is only four months away, taking place July 3-9 at TPC Deere Run, and officials say those interested in playing alongside a PGA Tour Pro, can now purchase a spot to do so during the 2023 Monday John Deere Classic Pro-Am.

This year, the Pro-Am will take place on Monday, July 3, and teams include four amateurs and a professional player, tournament officials said. J.T. Poston will be the defending champion at the JDC.

“We’ve got an opportunity for us here to sell our Pro-Am spots here locally,” said Andrew Lehman, John Deere Classic Tournament Director. “That allows us to go into our waiting list on Wednesday and it’s really just a unique opportunity for folks to get to play alongside professional athletes.”

Lehman says there are only about 30 spots left to play in the Monday Pro-Am and the cost to play is $2,850.

In addition to playing an 18-hole round of golf with a world glass golfer, each participant will receive an $800 shopping experience for products available only to Pro-Am players, according to tournament officials.

Additional details about Monday’s Pro-Am opportunities are available at johndeereclassic.com or by contacting Jennifer Kress or Sarah Hill at 309-762-4653.

