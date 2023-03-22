Kaaba Shriners host player appreciation lunch, ahead of Iowa Shrine Bowl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Kaaba Shriners hosted a player appreciation lunch Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming Iowa Shrine Bowl.

23 players and cheerleaders from the Quad Cities area were selected for the 51st Shrine Game at the UNI-Dome on July 22.

“It’s a great way to kick off our festivities, to teach the players and cheerleaders about our organization, about our mission and about the children they’re going to work with this summer,” Iowa Shrine Bowl GM Micheal Hensing said. “We invite all of our hospital patients in the state of Iowa to camp and we spend a Friday, a day before the game, um letting our student-athletes that have exceptional athletic abilities interacting and working with kids that maybe are a little less fortunate.”

Hensing said the event benefits both the athletes and hospital patients. The goal is to raise $100,000 for the Shrine’s Children’s Hospital.

