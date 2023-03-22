Kaaba Shriners host player appreciation lunch ahead of Iowa Shrine Bowl

The Kaaba Shriners hosted a player appreciation lunch Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming Iowa...
The Kaaba Shriners hosted a player appreciation lunch Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming Iowa Shrine Bowl.
By Randy Biery
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Kaaba Shriners hosted a player appreciation lunch Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming Iowa Shrine Bowl.

23 players and cheerleaders from the Quad Cities area were selected for the 51st Shrine Game at the UNI-Dome on July 22.

“It’s a great way to kick off our festivities, to teach the players and cheerleaders about our organization, about our mission and about the children they’re going to work with this summer,” Iowa Shrine Bowl GM Micheal Hensing said. “We invite all of our hospital patients in the state of Iowa to camp and we spend a Friday, a day before the game, um letting our student-athletes that have exceptional athletic abilities interacting and working with kids that maybe are a little less fortunate.”

Hensing said the event benefits both the athletes and hospital patients. The goal is to raise $100,000 for the Shrine’s Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “swatting” incident was reported Tuesday morning at the Muscatine High School.
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Muscatine High School Tuesday
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Clinton and Muscatine high schools Tuesday.
Clinton High School closes Tuesday after report of shots fired
The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license...
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
‘Swatting’ incidents reported at multiple Iowa schools Tuesday
Cody D. Lakose, 37, is charged with sexual expectation of a minor - cause to engage in act, a...
Former Central DeWitt teacher charged with sexually abusing a former student

Latest News

The Kaaba Shriners hosted a player appreciation lunch Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming Iowa...
Kaaba Shriners host player appreciation lunch, ahead of Iowa Shrine Bowl
Science behind atmospheric rivers
Science behind atmospheric rivers
Science behind atmospheric rivers
Crews respond to a crash on Grant Street in Bettendorf Wednesday.
Crews respond to crash in Bettendorf