Man ‘possessed by demons’ accused of killing family pets

Jason Sperry, 20, is accused of killing three pets at his apartment in Arizona.
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man is accused of killing three family pets while threatening his mother with a knife.

KPHO reports that 20-year-old Jason Sperry was taken into custody on Monday after a woman called police saying she had just returned home and her son had threatened to kill her.

Authorities said the woman told them that her son had killed all of their pets in the apartment and that he would kill her too “if she did not repent.”

Sperry reportedly then chased her out of the apartment with a knife.

When police arrived, they arrested the 20-year-old. Officers said they found a dog, a cat and a bearded dragon lizard all dead at the scene.

According to court documents, Sperry told police that he was “possessed by demons” and voices in his head said he “needed to free the animals.” He also reportedly said he killed the pets because they reminded him of his family members.

Court documents stated that police noticed that faces had also been cut out of family photos. They took several knives from Sperry and removed other knives from the apartment.

Sperry was booked on charges including animal cruelty and aggravated assault, authorities said.

