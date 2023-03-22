Report: Fraudsters sent 225 billion spam texts in 2022

Spam texts increased by 157% from 2021 to 2022
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Fraudsters sent an estimated 225 billion spam texts in 2022, a 157% increase from 2021, according to a new report from spam call blocker Robokiller.

Spam calls, on the other hand, only increased by a modest 8%, the report found.

“Unfortunately, while robocalls are slowing down in growth, robotexts have really become the most prominent phone scam problem of the year,” Giulia Porter with Robokiller said.

Porter credited STIR/SHAKEN, the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) caller ID authentication technology, for the crackdown in robocalls.

“The FCC did identify a large phone scam operation responsible for billions and billions of car warranty robocalls that Americans had received,” Porter explained. “The FCC was able to trace back and find and shut down those robocall scams almost entirely. Car warranty robocalls went from around 1 billion total robocalls a month to effectively zero.”

To combat the increase in robotexts, the FCC in March adopted new rules that will require mobile service providers to block certain spam messages that are likely illegal.

The BBB has several tips to help protect yourself from robotext scams:

  • Keep track of the texts alerts you have signed up for, so you can easily tell them apart from potential scams
  • Look for spelling and grammatical errors
  • Know that personalized messages do not make the sender trustworthy
  • Look up any phone number to verify it before you call

Robokiller also shared several tips to protect yourself from robocall or robotext scams:

  • Don’t answer phone calls or texts from unknown numbers.
  • Don’t follow prompts like “press 1″ or click on any links
  • Never provide personal information, like banking details or other sensitive information

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “swatting” incident was reported Tuesday morning at the Muscatine High School.
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Muscatine High School Tuesday
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Clinton and Muscatine high schools Tuesday.
Clinton High School closes Tuesday after report of shots fired
‘Swatting’ incidents reported at multiple Iowa schools Tuesday
The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license...
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
Cody D. Lakose, 37, is charged with sexual expectation of a minor - cause to engage in act, a...
Former Central DeWitt teacher charged with sexually abusing a former student

Latest News

A TV6 Traffic Update, Wednesday Northbound and Northwest Boulevard will be closed from 53rd...
Traffic Update: Davenport Northwest Boulevard closure
Davenport Northwest Boulevard closure
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
LIVE: Bidens host Women’s History Month reception at White House
A vehicle drives past fallen trees along Big Basin Way during the latest atmospheric storm...
Powerful Pacific storm clobbers California
FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
Court orders Trump lawyer to provide documents in Mar-a-Lago case