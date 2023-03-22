Scattered showers and cloudy Wednesday

A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out tonight
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- More clouds and the potential for scattered showers will keep temperatures cooler today.

At this time showers appear to be an off-and-on threat which would allow our temps to warm into the 50s by evening hours, but if showers become more steady we will only be in the 40s. Tonight after sunset storms will develop along and south of I-80 and move through the area. Some storms may produce small hail and gusty winds, but the overall threat is quite low.

A cold front will move through, cooling us off Thursday and Friday. Active weather will continue into the weekend with a rain/snow chance Friday night into Saturday morning.

There may be some accumulations, but only on elevated surfaces as roads will be too warm. Stay tuned!

TODAY: Scattered showers. High: 51º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few storms. Low: 37º Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy with a few showers early. High: 45º.

