Sterling man charged with possessing, disseminating child pornography

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man was arrested Tuesday after Illinois State Police said he possessed and disseminated child pornography.

Alex D. Leatherman, 35, is charged with possession of child pornography, a Class 2 Felony; and disseminating child pornography, a Class X Felony.

According to state police, officers were investigating a case of child pornography after getting a tip from Twitter. State police contacted Leatherman by phone, and he agreed to meet at Illinois State Police Troop 1 Headquarters in Sterling for an interview.

According to state police, Leatherman confessed to possessing and disseminating child pornography during the interview, and they found evidence on his phone.

Leatherman was taken to the Whiteside County Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing, state police said.

The Illinois State Police has resources for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and victims to start their path toward healing and recovery. To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/; To report online exploitation visit: www.cybertipline.org; For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.