Townsquare Media: Battle of the Bands returns to Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds

The third Battle of the Bands event at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds returns, Saturday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ryan McCredden with iRock 93.5 and Jake Truemper with US 104.9, Townsquare Media Stations, discuss details about the return of the third Battle of the Bands event at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds, 2815 Locust Street, Saturday.

This year’s five participating country bands include Mike Bernard Music, Ariel McReynolds, The Michael Mikrut Band, Dirt Road Rockers, and The Jason Kincel Band, Truemper shared. The winner of the Battle of the Bands will get to open for a country act at the 2023 Mississippi Valley Fair.

The rock bands that will be at the Battle of the Bands include NonGrata, High Five Sinners, Look at Me, Elision, and High Jinx, and they come from all across the Midwest from cities including Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, McCredden said. The winner of this category will get to open for Three Days Grace at the 2023 Mississippi Valley Fair.

Additionally, McCredden said there will be seven different acoustic acts at Battle of the Bands.

According to event organizers, the Acoustic/Duo Battle will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the fair grounds, and the Bands Battle will begin at 5 p.m. The event is free to attend and will be held inside.

To learn more visit irock.com or us1049quadcities.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “swatting” incident was reported Tuesday morning at the Muscatine High School.
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Muscatine High School Tuesday
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Clinton and Muscatine high schools Tuesday.
Clinton High School closes Tuesday after report of shots fired
‘Swatting’ incidents reported at multiple Iowa schools Tuesday
The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license...
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
Cody D. Lakose, 37, is charged with sexual expectation of a minor - cause to engage in act, a...
Former Central DeWitt teacher charged with sexually abusing a former student

Latest News

A TV6 Traffic Update, Wednesday Northbound and Northwest Boulevard will be closed from 53rd...
Traffic Update: Davenport Northwest Boulevard closure
Davenport Northwest Boulevard closure
Alex D. Leatherman, 35, is charged with possession of child pornography, a Class 2 Felony; and...
Sterling man charged with possessing, disseminating child pornography
Phil Yerington former Davenport Mayor has died, according to a Facebook post from the City of...
Former Davenport mayor, passes away at age 70
Phil Yerington former Davenport Mayor has died, according to a Facebook post from the City of...
Phil Yerington dies