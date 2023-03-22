Townsquare Media: Battle of the Bands returns to Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ryan McCredden with iRock 93.5 and Jake Truemper with US 104.9, Townsquare Media Stations, discuss details about the return of the third Battle of the Bands event at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds, 2815 Locust Street, Saturday.

This year’s five participating country bands include Mike Bernard Music, Ariel McReynolds, The Michael Mikrut Band, Dirt Road Rockers, and The Jason Kincel Band, Truemper shared. The winner of the Battle of the Bands will get to open for a country act at the 2023 Mississippi Valley Fair.

The rock bands that will be at the Battle of the Bands include NonGrata, High Five Sinners, Look at Me, Elision, and High Jinx, and they come from all across the Midwest from cities including Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, McCredden said. The winner of this category will get to open for Three Days Grace at the 2023 Mississippi Valley Fair.

Additionally, McCredden said there will be seven different acoustic acts at Battle of the Bands.

According to event organizers, the Acoustic/Duo Battle will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the fair grounds, and the Bands Battle will begin at 5 p.m. The event is free to attend and will be held inside.

To learn more visit irock.com or us1049quadcities.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.