Ultra realistic exhibit on display at the Muscatine Art Center through April 9

Each sculpture takes years to complete
A security guard sculpture looks over the exhibit after the lights turn off and the doors are...
A security guard sculpture looks over the exhibit after the lights turn off and the doors are locked.(KWQC STAFF)
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Marc Sijan is a Milwaukee-based artist who specializes in ultra realistic sculptures. Nine of his sculptures are currently on display at the Muscatine Art Center through April 9.

The exhibit features real people who modeled for Sijan and has drawn people from all over to see them stand tall in Muscatine. According to the Muscatine Art Center Director, Melanie Alexander, the reaction from viewers to these pieces are what make it so interesting.

“There’s a big range of reactions to these pieces,” Alexander said. “But people are really appreciating the attention to detail and a lot of folks are just completely fascinated. [They wonder] how did somebody create these three dimensional people that are so realistic?”

A video is played on a loop in the exhibit which features Sijan talking about his process and how he selects his models.

“I try to find that person: neighbor, friend, relative, I stop people in the street sometimes and ask them if they’d like to be a part of what I’m doing,” Sijan said. “I’m wanting to do more of the common man, very often people that others don’t even notice, the ordinary man, the fella on the street that you might just pass by.”

For Sijan, bringing these works of art to life takes a long process and uses lots of materials.

“Polyester resin, or resin, is the base material, and I finish it off with artist oil paint, and there’s fifteen layers of paint that are layered on top of each other to give it a skin like translucency,” Sijan said. “So you’ve got resin, artist oil paints, and mixed media for the clothes or props or hair, prosthetic eyes, that are used on the sculptures.”

The exhibit opened at the Muscatine Art Center on February 9 and will be there until April 9.

The museum hours are listed below:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission to the museum is free.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “swatting” incident was reported Tuesday morning at the Muscatine High School.
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Muscatine High School Tuesday
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Clinton and Muscatine high schools Tuesday.
Clinton High School closes Tuesday after report of shots fired
‘Swatting’ incidents reported at multiple Iowa schools Tuesday
The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license...
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
Cody D. Lakose, 37, is charged with sexual expectation of a minor - cause to engage in act, a...
Former Central DeWitt teacher charged with sexually abusing a former student

Latest News

Crews respond to a crash on Grant Street in Bettendorf Wednesday.
Crews respond to tow truck vs. semi crash, State Street in Bettendorf
Crews responded to the intersection of State Street near the I-74 bridge in Bettendorf,...
Crews respond to tow trucks vs. semi crash on State Street in Bettendorf
A TV6 Traffic Update, Wednesday Northbound and Northwest Boulevard will be closed from 53rd...
Traffic Update: Davenport Northwest Boulevard closure
Davenport Northwest Boulevard closure