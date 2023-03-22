Ultra realistic exhibit on display at the Muscatine Art Center through April 9

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Marc Sijan is a Milwaukee-based artist who specializes in ultra realistic sculptures. Nine of his sculptures are currently on display at the Muscatine Art Center through April 9.

The exhibit features real people who modeled for Sijan and has drawn people from all over to see them stand tall in Muscatine. According to the Muscatine Art Center Director, Melanie Alexander, the reaction from viewers to these pieces are what make it so interesting.

“There’s a big range of reactions to these pieces,” Alexander said. “But people are really appreciating the attention to detail and a lot of folks are just completely fascinated. [They wonder] how did somebody create these three dimensional people that are so realistic?”

A video is played on a loop in the exhibit which features Sijan talking about his process and how he selects his models.

“I try to find that person: neighbor, friend, relative, I stop people in the street sometimes and ask them if they’d like to be a part of what I’m doing,” Sijan said. “I’m wanting to do more of the common man, very often people that others don’t even notice, the ordinary man, the fella on the street that you might just pass by.”

For Sijan, bringing these works of art to life takes a long process and uses lots of materials.

“Polyester resin, or resin, is the base material, and I finish it off with artist oil paint, and there’s fifteen layers of paint that are layered on top of each other to give it a skin like translucency,” Sijan said. “So you’ve got resin, artist oil paints, and mixed media for the clothes or props or hair, prosthetic eyes, that are used on the sculptures.”

The exhibit opened at the Muscatine Art Center on February 9 and will be there until April 9.

The museum hours are listed below:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission to the museum is free.

