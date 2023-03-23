Cloudy and cool Thursday

Rain and snow likely Friday night
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Temperatures will be cool today with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s with a north wind 10-15 mph.

We will be dry to start out Friday before another system arrives by evening. Rain will change over to snow overnight into Saturday morning with some accumulations possible on grassy surfaces.

Temperatures will recover to the mid-40s Saturday afternoon melting any of the snow we pick up. Another system will arrive Sunday night into Monday, but it’s still too early to determine if it will be rain or snow. Highs will average in the 40s and 50s through the next week.

TODAY: AM showers and colder. High: 45º. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 32º Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy. Evening showers. High: 50º.

