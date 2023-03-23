CRIME STOPPERS: Deputies investigate woman they say used stolen identity to get cell service

According to Crime Stoppers, Rock Island County deputies are investigating a woman using a stolen identity, two wanted men in Rock Island County.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a woman used a stolen identity to get cell service.

According to deputies, a woman used a stolen identity on Feb. 21 to get five cell phones, a tablet and cell service at Walmart in Silvis and two other locations in Davenport.

The woman wore a long black coat, stocking cap, glasses, and has long hair, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

If you can help with this case, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

