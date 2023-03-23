CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on bail violation, trespass, theft charges

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Traa Michaels, 30, is wanted in Rock Island County for violation of bail bond, criminal trespass to residence and theft.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Michaels is 5-foot-10, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

