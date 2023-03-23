CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on eluding, failure to appear charges

According to Crime Stoppers, Rock Island County deputies are investigating a woman using a stolen identity, two wanted men in Rock Island County.
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

James Morrison, 40, is wanted in Rock Island County for two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude police and failure to appear on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Morrison is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

