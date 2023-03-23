Eastern Iowa Community Colleges celebrate National Community College Month, free classes in April

April is National Community College Month and to celebrate, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) will be offering a selection of free classes.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - April is National Community College Month and to celebrate, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) will be offering a selection of free continuing education courses to the public, next month.

The free continuing education courses will be available April 1-27, said college officials from EICC. All courses are 60 to 90 minutes long and are offered in-person or online, via Zoom.

“Community College Month is the perfect time to celebrate all EICC has to offer,” said EICC Director of Continuing Education and Professional Development, Paula Arends. “It’s our way of thanking the community for their support, and introduce them to the many great continuing education courses we have available. There’s truly something for everyone.”

The schedule of classes includes a wide range of topics taught by experienced EICC instructors, EICC officials said. Whether you want to start a new hobby, explore a different career path, or learn an in-demand skill, it all starts here. Sampling class courses include:

  • Spring Maintenance for Your Bicycle
  • Drawing Basics for Beginner
  • Tree Pruning 101
  • DIY Home HVAC
  • Diesel Engine Basics
  • Scones for the Perfect English Tea
  • Credit 101
  • Vehicle Maintenance 101
  • Introduction to Delivering a Baby
  • Kitchen Knife Skills
  • Creating a Business Plan
  • You Can Build a Website!
  • Identity Crisis: Identity, Authentication, and Authorization
  • Ways to Become a Better Mentor

EICC officials say registration is required and spots are limited, so act fast to claim your spot. To register and view the full schedule, visit eicc.edu/freeclasses.

Officials also added that new this year, the college has collaborated with Sweet Tooth Snacks to create a custom popcorn flavor called “THE Community’s MIX.” The popcorn is a delicious blend of melted chocolate, drizzled over freshly-popped kettle corn and chocolate candy pieces. Bags will be sold all month long at select campus locations and Sweet Tooth Snacks’ storefront, 3012 E. 53rd St. in Davenport, IA, officials said.

With every bag sold, a portion of the proceeds will go to the college’s Emergency Student Assistance Fund. The fund supports students who encounter an unforeseen financial emergency or catastrophic event which would otherwise prevent them from continuing their education at EICC, stated EICC’s media release.

The college has collaborated with Sweet Tooth Snacks to create a custom popcorn flavor called...
The college has collaborated with Sweet Tooth Snacks to create a custom popcorn flavor called “THE Community’s MIX.(Eastern Iowa Community College)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “swatting” incident was reported Tuesday morning at the Muscatine High School.
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Muscatine High School Tuesday
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Clinton and Muscatine high schools Tuesday.
Clinton High School closes Tuesday after report of shots fired
‘Swatting’ incidents reported at multiple Iowa schools Tuesday
The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license...
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
Cody D. Lakose, 37, is charged with sexual expectation of a minor - cause to engage in act, a...
Former Central DeWitt teacher charged with sexually abusing a former student

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Showers and t-storms along with fog and drizzle Wednesday night
Ultra realistic sculptures take over Muscatine Art Center
Ultra realistic sculptures take over Muscatine Art Center
A security guard sculpture looks over the exhibit after the lights turn off and the doors are...
Ultra realistic exhibit on display at the Muscatine Art Center through April 9
Crews respond to a crash on Grant Street in Bettendorf Wednesday.
Crews respond to tow truck vs. semi crash, State Street in Bettendorf