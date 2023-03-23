Eastern Iowa Community Colleges celebrate National Community College Month, free classes in April

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - April is National Community College Month and to celebrate, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) will be offering a selection of free continuing education courses to the public, next month.

The free continuing education courses will be available April 1-27, said college officials from EICC. All courses are 60 to 90 minutes long and are offered in-person or online, via Zoom.

“Community College Month is the perfect time to celebrate all EICC has to offer,” said EICC Director of Continuing Education and Professional Development, Paula Arends. “It’s our way of thanking the community for their support, and introduce them to the many great continuing education courses we have available. There’s truly something for everyone.”

The schedule of classes includes a wide range of topics taught by experienced EICC instructors, EICC officials said. Whether you want to start a new hobby, explore a different career path, or learn an in-demand skill, it all starts here. Sampling class courses include:

Spring Maintenance for Your Bicycle

Drawing Basics for Beginner

Tree Pruning 101

DIY Home HVAC

Diesel Engine Basics

Scones for the Perfect English Tea

Credit 101

Vehicle Maintenance 101

Introduction to Delivering a Baby

Kitchen Knife Skills

Creating a Business Plan

You Can Build a Website!

Identity Crisis: Identity, Authentication, and Authorization

Ways to Become a Better Mentor

EICC officials say registration is required and spots are limited, so act fast to claim your spot. To register and view the full schedule, visit eicc.edu/freeclasses.

Officials also added that new this year, the college has collaborated with Sweet Tooth Snacks to create a custom popcorn flavor called “THE Community’s MIX.” The popcorn is a delicious blend of melted chocolate, drizzled over freshly-popped kettle corn and chocolate candy pieces. Bags will be sold all month long at select campus locations and Sweet Tooth Snacks’ storefront, 3012 E. 53rd St. in Davenport, IA, officials said.

With every bag sold, a portion of the proceeds will go to the college’s Emergency Student Assistance Fund. The fund supports students who encounter an unforeseen financial emergency or catastrophic event which would otherwise prevent them from continuing their education at EICC, stated EICC’s media release.

