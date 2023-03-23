Former Warren Co. teacher accused of abusing student pleads guilty to lesser charges

WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A former Warren County teacher accused of abusing a student pleaded guilty on March 7 to lesser charges.

Deborah Greenlief, 61, pled guilty to the misdemeanor charges of causing a child to be endangered and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Greenlief was charged in January 2022 with sexually abusing a teenage boy between 2011-2013 when she was teaching in Warren County.

Court records show the four courts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, were dismissed.

