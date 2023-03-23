Former Warren Co. teacher accused of abusing student pleads guilty to lesser charges

Deborah Greenlief, 61, pled guilty to the misdemeanor charges of causing a child to be...
Deborah Greenlief, 61, pled guilty to the misdemeanor charges of causing a child to be endangered and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.(Warren County Sheriff's)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A former Warren County teacher accused of abusing a student pleaded guilty on March 7 to lesser charges.

Deborah Greenlief, 61, pled guilty to the misdemeanor charges of causing a child to be endangered and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Greenlief was charged in January 2022 with sexually abusing a teenage boy between 2011-2013 when she was teaching in Warren County.

Court records show the four courts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, were dismissed.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Henry Co.
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break
Cody D. Lakose, 37, is charged with sexual expectation of a minor - cause to engage in act, a...
Former Central DeWitt teacher charged with sexually abusing a former student
Jack Sodeman-Dickey was wanted in Rock Island County.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. arrested
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Rain and snow likely Friday night into Saturday
The Moline Education Association and the Moline Public Schools Foundation hosted a Board of...
Moline-Coal Valley School District holds candidate forum for open school board seats
More wintry weather Friday night
More wintry weather Friday night
Credit: Burlington Fire Department.
Fire departments prepare for rise in agricultural incidents during spring